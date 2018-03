Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Luis Paz scored 18 points and Darius Prutt added 14 as Kalamazoo Central beat Mattawan 51-43 at home in the class A district semifinals.

IT was the 3rd win this season for the Maroon Giants (19-2) over the Wildcats (15-7).

Kalamazoo Central will play Portage Central (10-11) Friday night at home in the district final.