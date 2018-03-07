School delays and closings

Michelle Obama dances with Parker Curry, her littlest fan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A little girl who was transfixed by a portrait of Michelle Obama last week got to meet the real person Tuesday – and even danced with the former first lady.

A photo of Parker Curry, 2, staring at Obama’s portrait in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery went viral last week, attracting the attention of the former first lady.

In a Tuesday tweet, Obama shared a video of Parker and herself dancing in her Washington office.

“Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you,” the tweet said.

Parker, who viewed Obama’s new portrait with her mother, Jessica Curry, was “fascinated” with the artwork, her mother told CNN last week.

“Parker was in front on the portrait, and I really wanted her to turn around so I could get a picture with her, and she genuinely, honestly would not turn around,” Jessica Curry said.

 

