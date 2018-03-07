Morning Buzz for Wednesday, March 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are the five things we think you'd like to know about for Wednesday, March 7.

A program that provides loans to small Michigan businesses got the green light to be extended. Grow Michigan is a partnership between 19 Michigan banks and the state. It's dedicated to providing finances for businesses with a commitment to our state all in an effort to create growth and jobs. It can now operate through 2019. The typical loan size varies from $500,000 to $3 million.

Gilda's Laughfest kicks off in Grand Rapids tomorrow and runs through March 18. To celebrate, you are encouraged to "yellow up" and raise awareness for the free cancer, grief and emotional health support programs offered through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. You'll see yellow LaughFest signs throughout the city along with people wearing the symbolic color. For more information on events, log onto laughfestgr.org

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, plans to add yet another new roller coaster to its theme park. The Steel Vengeance is considered a hybrid coaster because the Wild West Frontier themed structure is steel on wood. You will climb 250 feet in the air, with a 90 degree drop, at top speeds of *74 miles per hour! Not to mention, there are four inversions. According to the park, the coaster also breaks several records, including the world's tallest hybrid coaster. The previous record was 205 feet. The park opens for its 2018 season on May 5 with the steel vengeance ready to ride.

A new study from the Pew Research Center defines a millennial as someone born between 1981 and 1996. Researchers say historical markers determine when one generation ends and another begins. Millennials beginning work during an economic recession, while adults of the next generations are entering during an era of economic growth. The findings suggest generations younger than Millennials will have an easier time buying homes or getting married.

A home test kit could detect breast cancer causing genes. The company "23 and Me" just got federal approval to sell at-home kits to test for three gene mutations. Those includes BRCA1, which made headlines several years ago, when actress Angelina Jolie tested positive and had a preventative double mastectomy. The FDA says this will be the first "direct to consumer" DNA test for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations. The test will be added to 23 and Me's 'health plus ancestry' service in the coming weeks and will remain at the $199 price.