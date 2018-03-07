Portage Central wins rubber game over rival Portage Northern

Posted 11:11 PM, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:36PM, March 7, 2018

KALAMAZOO Mich--- Portage Northern and Central split the regular season series one a piece. The Mustangs would win the rubber game 72-59 to advance to the district championship game against Kalamazoo Central.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s