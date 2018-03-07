Portage Central wins rubber game over rival Portage Northern

KALAMAZOO Mich--- Portage Northern and Central split the regular season series one a piece. The Mustangs would win the rubber game 72-59 to advance to the district championship game against Kalamazoo Central.
