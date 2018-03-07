Search continues for Rockford native missing in the Bahamas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARBOUR ISLAND, Bahamas -- Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are continuing to search for a Rockford, Mich. man missing for more than two days in the Bahamas.

Officials have been searching for Jonathan Brussow since he went missing Monday morning. He was swept into the ocean near the Glass Window Bridge in the north end of Eleuthera Island.

Investigators in the Bahamas tell FOX 17 that Brussow and an unidentified friend were sightseeing near the bridge around 7 a.m. Monday when a large wave knocked the two into the water.

Brussow was swept out to sea and remains missing. The other person managed to stay near the shore and run for help. The Bahama Press reports that in addition to Brussow, seven other people have been injured because of dangerous waters.

Police have since closed down the bridge, but say weather is still a factor as they continue the search.

"Right now, the search continues for the young man," Harbor Island Police Superintendent Shanta Knowles told FOX 17 on Wednesday. "We know the weather is still bad in that area on the island of Eleuthera. However we have not given up the search and we are going to continue as long as possible."

Brussow is a graduate of Rockford High School from the class of 2016. Principal Dan Zhang issued a statement Wednesday saying: