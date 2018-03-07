Several face charges after violent clashes at white nationalist event

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Thirteen people are facing felony charges after hundreds gathered in East Lansing earlier this week to protest a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Violence broke out between his supporters and protesters Monday ahead of and during a speech being held at the school’s agricultural pavilion.

Spencer, head of The National Policy Institute, was initially rejected to speak on campus by MSU. A lawsuit was eventually filed against the school and a court decided they must allow Spencer to speak on campus.

Police say 25 people were arrested near the Pavilion, with 13 facing felony charges. Three of those facing felonies were arraigned Tuesday.

Hannah Baker, a 27-year-old woman from Chicago, was charged with four counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of resisting and obstructing police. Daniel Smigel, 26, of Crete, Illinois, was charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing police. Aaron Brown, 30, of Mason was charged with resisting and obstructing police.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office says that more of the individuals arrested during Monday’s event were set to be arraigned on charges Wednesday afternoon.

Three MSU police officers and one Michigan State Police trooper were injured during the clashes.