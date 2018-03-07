Spring Break fun and beyond at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who says you have to leave Michigan in order to have some amazing family fun? Looking to get a great deal at Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel? Now through March 22nd, Sunday through Thursday, you can get an overnight stay in a standard room and water park passes, starting at $99 dollars! Then double down and get the second consecutive night for half off the first night`s price.

March 23rd through April 9th "Spring into Space". There will be dance parties, a Star Wars movie marathon, face painting, balloon art, crafts and so much more. Make sure to book your room so you can enjoy all the fun.

Here are a couple of other events coming up at the water park and hotel. Mardi Gras weekend is March 9th and 10th followed by St. Patrick`s Day weekend March 16th and 17th. During these themed weekends, kids will be able to make crafts, watch movies and enjoy story time with Nokomis. To look at these events or make reservations just go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2-eagle-2.

A lot of fun also awaits you at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. It`s time to wear your green and celebrate the irish! The Saint Paddy`s Day Bash is set for March 17, with doors opening at 8pm and it's free! Show up in your best Irish party attire for their costume contest and win $100. Also, show your winning toss in the free corn hole tournament with the first place team winning a prize of $500, plus you can win corn hole boards, free overnight stays and more. At 9pm the party really gets going with a live performance by Detroit`s very own Stone Clover Band. Make sure to call 1-877-2-eagle-2 to book your room for that night as well.

A couple of new performances being announced including Clint Black. He will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on May 11, performing songs from his new full-length album 'On Purpose'. To date, Black has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up 57 charted singles such as 'A Better Man' and "Like the Rain'. Also joining him on stage will be Lorrie Morgan and John Berry. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 9 at etix.com.

Classic Motown is coming to Mt. Pleasant. On May 18, The Temptations and Four Tops will be there. The Temptations released a series of successful singles and albums with Motown Records during the 1960`s and 70`s. Some of their top hits include 'My Girl' and 'I Wish It Would Rain'. Four Tops are a vocal quartet who helped define Detroit`s Motown sound. Some of their songs include 'I Can't Help Myself' 'Baby I Need Your Loving'. These tickets will also go on sale Saturday.

Other future dates to keep in mind:

April 13: Charley Pride

April 20: Billy Currington featuring Lo Cash

June 26 (tickets on sale now with VIP packages available): John Fogerty, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top are taking over the stage on Tuesday, June 26.

July 12: Disturbed featuring Three Days Grace