Start your own business with AAA’s Entrepreneurial Agency Program

Are you ready to be your own boss and have a staff? AAA’s Entrepreneurial Agency Program is an opportunity to represent AAA as an exclusive agent in their own community, as Senior Vice President Dan Schrock explains.

This is an opportunity to also offer all of the products and services available. AAA has about 58 million members and chasing 1.5 million members with a lot of growth aspirations.

Someone who wants to be in business for themselves but not by themselves is a great candidate. It’s a very calculated program, Schrock said, with no surprises. Representatives will also help find a location that suits you and the company.

Most people recognize AAA for their roadside assistance, but there are so many other things like insurance, banking and financial services along with amazing online discounts and rewards.

So how long does the training take to get up and running? Well, it never stops because the market is constantly changing. It’s a combination of web and face-to-face training on how to be a small business owner.

There are almost 60 retail locations deployed in West Michigan with more opportunity.

If you would like to learn more, please contact ctjackson@aaamichigan.com or call 313.336.3067.