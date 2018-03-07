Three dead, multiple injured in Tuesday night crash

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Three people died in a multi-vehicle crash just before 9 p.m. on westbound I-496 in Eaton County on Tuesday.

Police arrived on the scene on westbound I-496 between Waverly Road and Snow Road to a crash involving three vehicles.

Two people died at the scene and a third passed away at the hospital, according to police.

Four other people involved in the crash, one in critical condition, were transported to the hospital as well.

This incident is still under investigation and officials are withholding the names of the deceased until family is notified.