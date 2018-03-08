Closure on northbound US-131 really happens this weekend

WYOMING, Mich. — The postponed closure of northbound US-131 at 28th Street is expected to happen this weekend. The project was originally scheduled for March 2-5, but scheduling problems with the contractor forced a delay.

The closure of the northbound lanes are required because the maintenance work on the bridges over Plaster Creek need to be done without any vibrations from passing traffic. Special jacks will be used to raise the bridge deck and allow replacement of bridge bearings.

The closure is scheduled to begin Friday, March 9, at 9 p.m. and continue until no later than Monday, March 12, at 5 a.m.

Drivers seeking to go through Grand Rapids are advised to use M-6 west from US-131, then I-196 east from M-6 to return to northbound US-131.

A similar closure on southbound US-131 at Burton Street is scheduled for the weekend of March 23-26.