CMU student charged with killing parents moved to jail

Posted 12:07 PM, March 8, 2018, by , Updated at 01:03PM, March 8, 2018

James Davis

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents at Central Michigan University has been transferred to jail from a hospital.

Records show that James Davis Jr. was moved to the Isabella County jail on Wednesday. He heard the murder charges against him while in a hospital bed this week.

Authorities say Davis Jr. shot his parents, James and Diva Davis, of Plainfield, Illinois, in his dorm room last Friday. He was captured early Saturday after a 16-hour manhunt in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

A train conductor called 911 when he spotted Davis Jr. in his underwear. Chris Bagwell, president of Great Lakes Central Railroad, says the crew wondered if he might try to jump on the train.

A funeral for Davis Jr.’s parents is set for Saturday in Broadview, Illinois.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s