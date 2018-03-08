× Kent Co. man charged with sex trafficking 3 teen girls

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Kent County man has been charged with federal human trafficking crimes.

Richardo Urbina was arrested in November and had his charged moved to the federal level this week. He is charged with three counts of sex trafficking of a minor and three counts of distribution of cocaine.

The indictment alleges that Urbina trafficked three girls, ages 15 and 16 years old, for “commercial sex acts.” He also allegedly provided each of the three girls cocaine.

The incidents allegedly happened between May and September of 2017.