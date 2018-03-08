Michigan man suing Dick’s Sporting Goods over firearms age restrictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. -- Changes to gun policies have begun for a number of retailers following the deadly school shooting last month in Florida.

Previously companies like Dick's Sporting Goods allowed people 18 years or older to purchase long guns but recently changed their policy to 21 and older. Now people from across the U.S., including here in Michigan, are filing lawsuits against retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods.

On Monday, 18-year-old Tristin Fulton, of Michigan, filed a lawsuit claiming employees at the Oakland Mall in Troy refused to sell him a gun because of his age.

Fulton and his lawyer say this was a violation of his civil rights, claiming he is legally allowed to buy firearms.

"Because Dick's corporate policy is not to sell to anyone under 21 years of age, even though Michigan law allows for anyone over 18 years or older to purchase a firearm, any type of firearm," says Fulton's attorney James Makowski.

In the suite, Fulton and his lawyer are now asking for up to $25,000.

"My client did it to see if he could do it, and apparently, Dick's decided to break the law," Makowski said.

So far, Dick's has not returned a request for the comment.