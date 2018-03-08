Pop Scholars performing at Laughfest Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laughfest kicks off today, with many local and national comedians taking the stage for a good cause.

Andy Allen with Pop Scholars and Adam Degi talk about a couple of their upcoming events for the first weekend of the funny fest.

Pop Scholars

Friday, March 9 at 8 p.m.

Wealthy Theatre

1130 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids

Tickets: $12

Laughsketball

Tuesday, March 13

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Game starts at 6 p.m.

Deltaplex, Grand Rapids

Free

For more information on these events or to purchase tickets, visit laughfestgr.org.