Pop Scholars performing at Laughfest Friday

Laughfest kicks off today, with many local and national comedians taking the stage for a good cause.
Andy Allen with Pop Scholars and Adam Degi talk about a couple of their upcoming events for the first weekend of the funny fest.
Pop Scholars
Friday, March 9 at 8 p.m.
Wealthy Theatre
1130 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids
Tickets: $12
Laughsketball
Tuesday, March 13
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Game starts at 6 p.m.
Deltaplex, Grand Rapids
Free
For more information on these events or to purchase tickets, visit laughfestgr.org.