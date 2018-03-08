Saladin Shrine Circus celebrates 88th year at the DeltaPlex March 8-11

Posted 12:10 PM, March 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:09PM, March 8, 2018

Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages, the Saladin Shrine Circus is celebrating it's 88th anniversary and invites everyone to join them for all the fun at the DeltaPlex in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The Ringleader and a couple of his performers stopped by the show to give viewers a taste of what acts people can see at the show.

The Shrine Circus will be in Grand Rapids from March 8-11 with multiple show times each day.

For a complete schedule of show times and tickets, visit deltaplex.com/events.

