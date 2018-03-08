Smart Shopper: From clothing and gear to travel, last minute online Spring Break options

When it comes to shopping, I am one of those people who actually prefers going into store after store. It’s what you call “the thrill of the hunt”. But, life doesn’t always allow you to do that. Plus, it’s crunch time for those heading on Spring Break or those who are deciding at the last-minute they are going somewhere. Hopefully a few of the online options I offer here will help you out.

Zulily.com : Our general manager Kim is constantly talking about Zulily and ordering from them. I can definitely see why. Zulily offers daily deals upwards of 70 percent off. They have a team of buyers that search all over the place for great deals. This website also has things called ‘events’ which are specials that last only about 72 hours. If you see it, snag it. Events start at 6am every day. Invite friends and you get $15 when their first order ships.

Groopdealz.com : This site is fun because it`s more than about discounted clothing! So many fun Spring Break accessories, too, if you are heading to the beach. Groopdealz has a whole Spring Break section featuring everything from towel clips and inflatable loungers for $16.99 (normally cost upwards of $45) to swimwear for under $20. Get their app so you don`t miss out on daily deals! By signing up for email alerts, you get 10 percent off your first purchase.

Poshmark.com : While it’s mostly gently loved items, just like thrift stores, you will be shocked at how many items you find that are brand new, too. This is similar to how you purchase on ebay, without some of the steps. You can list stuff from your phone in under 60 seconds. You snap a photo, add a small description, set the price and you’re done. Plus, you can buy from your phone, too. The money is not released to the seller until you get your item, inspect it and then agree that it is up to your standards.

Travelzoo.com : This website is constantly posting last-minute 11th hour travel deals! They have offices saturated around the world and work with 2,000 travel, entertainment and local companies. You can search deals as early as ‘this weekend’ and they actually have an ‘uplift’ pay monthly feature. But whenever you use an online site, be mindful of hidden fees or exemptions.

TripAdvisor.com : Are you hesitant about where a hotel, restaurant or excursion? I highly advise scrolling through TripAdvisor. In my opinion, this is kind of the honesty Bible of travel because travelers are the ones leaving their reviews. Sure, you have to take some things with a grain of salt but you can get a good feel for something. You work hard for your money, don’t let your dream trip become a nightmare.

And one last thing. If you ever have questions about a major purchase, don’t hesitate to check out consumeraffairs.com

If you have any ideas for Smart Shopper, don’t hesitate to email me smartshopper@fox17online.com or reach out to me on Facebook.