Spring classes and events at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Things are really buzzing and hopping at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute with lots of classes and activities for the month of March.

Communications Coordinator Sarah Lien Edelman talks about what people can do to kick-start their spring:

Lunch and Learn: The Science and History of Coffee

Friday March 9 at 10:30 a.m.

What’s All the Buzz About: Beekeeping 101

Saturday, March 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

March Brunch

Sunday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Let’s Get Hopping: The Science Behind Michigan Hop Beers

Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Nature’s Scavenger Hunt

March 31 at 10 a.m.

Find more information at cedarcreekinstitute.org.