Three Rivers Schools closed Friday after threats

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Three Rivers Community Schools is closing Friday due to threats.

The district says on its Facebook page that it received three threats Thursday afternoon. A high school student was questioned by police in connection with one of the threats. They were later released to their parents, the district said.

The other two threats were “vague in nature,” according to the Thursday statement from Interim Superintendent Rob Kuhlman. The threats appeared to be unrelated.

Three Rivers Schools says the threats were reported via OK2Say, which allows students to make confidential tips to the state via phone, text message, email or a website.

Attorney General Bill Schuette said earlier this week that tips about safety threats in Michigan schools set a record last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report