Time to ‘Yellow Up,’ LaughFest kicks off Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Gilda's LaughFest in Grand Rapids has officially begun and the organization is asking people to 'Yellow Up' Thursday in celebration.

LaughFest is giving away free gifts for those sporting yellow Thursday, all you have to do is use the hashtag YellowUp or stop by LaughFest Central.

The Rendezvous inside the Amway Grand Plaza will launch their signature, gin-based cocktail The Best Medicine.

The fun continues throughout the weekend with a Pajama Jam on Friday and the annual FUNderwear Run on Sunday.

Throughout the 10-day festival there are over 150 free and ticketed events.