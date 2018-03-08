“We’re ready for the worst case scenario” South Haven leaders discuss emergency preparedness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. –South Haven’s leaders and law enforcement want the community to know, they are ready for the worst-case emergency scenarios. On Thursday night, around 100 people showed up at the South Haven High School to find out how prepared their city is.

“They’re doing way more than I ever imagined,” says Fred Leavitt of South Haven. “The police, the fire department and emergency services, they are all working with the schools and have connections right away.”

Leaders tell FOX 17 News they want to be ready for anything, but say their biggest focus is on kids and schools.

They are focusing on 4 main points when it comes to protection: Prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

“We’ve taken our current crisis and emergency plans and we’ve had a national consulting group review them and critique them and they brought in a few new ideas,” says Bob Herrera, Superintendent of South Haven Public Schools.

South Haven Public Schools incorporating the new ideas into their current procedures, so everyone is better prepared.

Security improvements to facilities at all district schools was also discussed, with secured entrances, access control and upgraded cameras.

Moving forward, the SHPS superintendent said there will be further training for school staff. They'll also be developing ways of keeping parents informed throughout any emergency situations.