HARBOUR ISLAND, Bahamas -- A GoFundMe page has been set up for a West Michigan man who went missing in the Bahamas earlier this week.

Officials have been searching for Jonathan Brussow since he was swept into the ocean near the Glass Window Bridge in the north end of Eleuthera Island.

The GoFundMe is to get local residents in the Bahamas involved in the search, as they know the island best.

So far, nearly $3,000 has been raised.