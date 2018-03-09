Grand Rapids Catholic Central Tops Forest Hills Eastern in District Final

Posted 11:30 PM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:13AM, March 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central is officially a district champion after knocking off Forest Hills Eastern with an 89-52 win on Friday night.

