Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Down 11 at halftime, the Hope women's basketball team rallied for a 68-64 win over Christopher Newport Friday at home in the sectionals of the NCAA tournament.

Frankie Buchanan scored 16 points and grabbed 6 rebounds to lead the Flying Dutch.

Hope will take on 3rd ranked Thomas More (29-1) Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Devos Fieldhouse with a trip to the final 4 on the line.