Kalamazoo Christian Beats Hackett For 3rd Time in District Title Matchup

Posted 11:44 PM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:11AM, March 10, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Christian boys basketball team completed a season sweep over Hackett on Friday, winning 35-31 in their third and final meeting to claim the district title.

