Man who drowned in Muskrat Lake identified

Posted 1:43 PM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 01:44PM, March 9, 2018

Nicholas McNutt, from MDOC

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – The man who drowned in Muskrat Lake earlier this week has been identified.

The Van Buren County Sheriff says Nicholas McNutt, 33, was pulled from the lake Thursday after disappearing from a canoe Wednesday night.  McNutt was from the Holland, Michigan area.

Deputies had been responding to reports of a man peeking into windows and trying to break into garages Wednesday night, when they encountered the man, who then fled. They later heard him calling for help from a sinking canoe about 100 yards out in Muskrat Lake. Responders could not get to him before he went under the water.

McNutt had previous convictions for auto theft and resisting a police officer.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s