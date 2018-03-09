× Man who drowned in Muskrat Lake identified

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – The man who drowned in Muskrat Lake earlier this week has been identified.

The Van Buren County Sheriff says Nicholas McNutt, 33, was pulled from the lake Thursday after disappearing from a canoe Wednesday night. McNutt was from the Holland, Michigan area.

Deputies had been responding to reports of a man peeking into windows and trying to break into garages Wednesday night, when they encountered the man, who then fled. They later heard him calling for help from a sinking canoe about 100 yards out in Muskrat Lake. Responders could not get to him before he went under the water.

McNutt had previous convictions for auto theft and resisting a police officer.