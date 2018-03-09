Paws, Claws & Corks raises money to help dogs in recovery, like Charlie

Posted 12:34 PM, March 9, 2018, by

The Humane Society of West Michigan is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the season, Paws, Claws & Corks, on Monday. Normally on Friday's Friend, we feature an animal that's up for adoption at the shelter, but this time our furry friend isn't up for adoption; he play s a big role in helping raise awareness for animals in the Humane Society.

Meet Charlie, this year's Fund the Mission Animal! He's a Retriever/ Pit Bull Mix that suffered severe abuse that resulted in major medical issues in the past.

Fortunately people like his owner Chelsey Rosemeck, and Dr. Randy Carpenter from Family Friends Veterinary Hospital, gave him the help he needed. Dr. Carpenter provided all the surgeries and medical procedures he needed to get better, making his journey to recovery an inspiring one.

On March 12 at DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom, people can help raise money for the Humane Society for animals like Charlie. Online registration is closed, but there are some tickets still available at the door starting at 6 p.m.

Can't make it to the fundraiser? Learn more on how to help the Humane Society of West Michigan, visit hswestmi.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s