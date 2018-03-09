Paws, Claws & Corks raises money to help dogs in recovery, like Charlie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Humane Society of West Michigan is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the season, Paws, Claws & Corks, on Monday. Normally on Friday's Friend, we feature an animal that's up for adoption at the shelter, but this time our furry friend isn't up for adoption; he play s a big role in helping raise awareness for animals in the Humane Society.

Meet Charlie, this year's Fund the Mission Animal! He's a Retriever/ Pit Bull Mix that suffered severe abuse that resulted in major medical issues in the past.

Fortunately people like his owner Chelsey Rosemeck, and Dr. Randy Carpenter from Family Friends Veterinary Hospital, gave him the help he needed. Dr. Carpenter provided all the surgeries and medical procedures he needed to get better, making his journey to recovery an inspiring one.

On March 12 at DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom, people can help raise money for the Humane Society for animals like Charlie. Online registration is closed, but there are some tickets still available at the door starting at 6 p.m.

Can't make it to the fundraiser? Learn more on how to help the Humane Society of West Michigan, visit hswestmi.org.