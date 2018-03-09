Report: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix

Posted 1:32 PM, March 9, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 05: Former president Barack Obama speaks to a gathering of more than 50 mayors and other guests during the North American Climate Summit on December 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The summit was held to bring together leaders from the U.S., Canada and Mexico to commit their cities to addressing climate change at the local level. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barack Obama and Netflix reportedly are negotiating a deal for the former president and his wife, Michelle, to produce shows exclusively for the streaming service.

The proposed deal was reported Friday by The New York Times, which cited people familiar with the discussions who were not identified.

The report sent shares to an all-time high of $326.74 earlier. The Los Gatos, California, company’s stock reached $326.07 in afternoon trading, marking a gain of nearly 3 percent.

Netflix did not immediately respond for a request for comment. Obama spokeswoman Katie Hill declined comment on the report.

Obama senior adviser Eric Schultz, in a statement provided to The Associated Press, said the Obamas believe in the power of storytelling to inspire.

Schultz said the couple continues to explore new ways to help others share their stories.

The New York Times reported that Obama doesn’t intend to use his Netflix shows to respond directly to President Donald Trump or conservative critics.

1 Comment

  • On It

    You forgot to mention Valerie Jarrett, they can’t even vacation without her guidance. She has been the puppet master since getting Michelle her high paying hospital job, where she steered her people from that good hospital to one that would suit their pocketbook. Such a workhorse for the cause from day one. The cause being their pocketbook. Now they’re calling in more chips from their friends. Hooorah, Netflix can join my banned list.

    Reply