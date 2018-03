Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Looking for some family-friendly fun this weekend, the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series roars into Grand Rapids Friday.

Offering one show Friday and two on Saturday and Sunday, the Monster Jam features famous trucks such as Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco and Megalodon.

All the competitors will go head-to-head in a variety of races and challenges.

Ticket prices start at $15.