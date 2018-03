× Sheryl Crow to perform at 2018 National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — We are getting a closer look at some of the entertainment planned for the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City this year.

Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow is expected to perform at the festival on the Pepsi Bay Side Stage.

The show will be on July 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale today at 9 a.m.

So far, Crow has served 35 million copies worldwide.