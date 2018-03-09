Spring Lakes gets by Oakridge for Back-to-Back District Titles
-
Spring Lake beats Muskegon Heights in regular season finale
-
23 West Michigan schools named safest in the state
-
Oakridge outlasts Covenant Christian in regular season finale
-
Two schools, one district nominated for National Blue Ribbon Award
-
Kalamazoo students and others rally in Lansing to stop gun violence
-
-
Comstock Park takes rubber match with Grand Rapids Catholic Central, wins district title
-
George leads Forest Hills Central past Spring Lake
-
Doctor carries patient through snow to save her vision
-
Oakridge Girls Riding 78-Game Conference Win Streak
-
Spring Lake earns big road win at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
-
GR Catholic Girls Hang On Over Spring Lake
-
GRCC Wins Big Over Spring Lake
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central uses 3rd quarter surge to pull away from Spring Lake