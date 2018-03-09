Spring Lakes gets by Oakridge for Back-to-Back District Titles

Posted 11:28 PM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:14AM, March 10, 2018

SPRING LAKE, Mich. -- The Spring Lake boy's basketball team held on over Oakridge to win 59-40 for their second district championship in a row.

