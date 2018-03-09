Teens arrested for stealing, crashing vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two teens are in police custody after stealing and crashing a vehicle in Kalamazoo around 1 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses reported to police that a vehicle struck a tree near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Race Street and the two individuals in the vehicle had fled the scene.

Arriving on scene, officers located the unoccupied vehicle.

The vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Gull Road, according to police.

With the help of a K9 unit, officers were able to track and find the 16-year-old driver and the 14-year-old passenger.

The two were arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.