Touch and see real brains at the Neuroscience Fair on Saturday

Posted 12:09 PM, March 9, 2018, by

The Grand Rapids Public Museum and Michigan State University are giving kids the chance to meet with real scientists and do some hands-on experimenting involving real brains at the Brain Awareness Week Neuroscience Fair on Saturday.

Dr. Alison Bernstein, from the MSU College of Medicine, shows off a variety of brains that people can look at up close and hold at the Neuroscience Fair.

Real scientists will be at the Grand Rapids Public Museum to teach visitors the marvels of the brain: how it looks, feels, works, how to keep it healthy, and why researching the brain is so important.

It's all part of Brain Awareness Week, a worldwide celebration of the mind and the progress and benefits of brain research.

The Neuroscience Fair is happening  on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free with paid admission to the museum.

