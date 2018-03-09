Truck hits U.S. 131 bridge over Leonard Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A truck carrying an oversized load has struck the U.S. 131 bridge over Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.
The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m.
Leonard Street was closed for a short time as crews worked to remove the truck and cargo.
The scene has been cleared and is reopened. No one was injured.
The Michigan Department of Transportation took a look and says damage to the bridge was limited to scraped paint.
42.984648 -85.667355
1 Comment
Old Bob
It’s time the state starts fining the living daylights out of people who hit our bridges. Are the drivers so dumb they can’t read or what.