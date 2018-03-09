Truck hits U.S. 131 bridge over Leonard Street

Posted 10:35 AM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 10:49AM, March 9, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A truck carrying an oversized load has struck the U.S. 131 bridge over Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m.

Leonard Street was closed for a short time as crews worked to remove the truck and cargo.

The scene has been cleared and is reopened. No one was injured.

The Michigan Department of Transportation took a look and says damage to the bridge was limited to scraped paint.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    It’s time the state starts fining the living daylights out of people who hit our bridges. Are the drivers so dumb they can’t read or what.

    Reply