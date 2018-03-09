Unity Christian Claims District Title with Win over Holland Christian

Posted 11:32 PM, March 9, 2018

HAMILTON, Mich. -- The Unity Christian boy's basketball team claimed the district title on Friday at Hamilton with a 50-43 win over Holland Christian.

