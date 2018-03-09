Wayland Knocks Off Rival Hopkins to Claim District Championship

Posted 11:37 PM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:12AM, March 10, 2018

OTSEGO, Mich. -- The Wayland boy's basketball team continued their upset ways with a 69-47 win over Hopkins on Friday in the district championship game at Otsego.

