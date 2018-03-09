West Ottawa beats Jenison to repeat as district champs

Posted 11:57 PM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:08AM, March 10, 2018

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- The West Ottawa boy's basketball team won their second straight district title in a close 50-48 win over Jenison on Friday night at Hudsonville.

