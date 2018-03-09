West Ottawa beats Jenison to repeat as district champs
-
Hudsonville tops Jenison to win 4th straight district championship
-
Jenison teacher on leave following misconduct allegations
-
Grandville downs Jenison in Pre-Regional
-
West Ottawa tops Hudsonville, wins 11th straight game
-
Big 2nd half run leads Hudsonville to comeback win over West Ottawa
-
-
Fremont schools staff member placed on leave
-
Photoshopped picture of a tank stirs up concern in the Jenison area
-
West Ottawa tops Grand Rapids Christian in the Muskegon Sports Hall of Fame Classic
-
East Kentwood holds off Caledonia in battle of unbeatens
-
Lamar Norman joins the 1,000 point club
-
-
Applications open for summer jobs at West Michigan parks department
-
23 West Michigan schools named safest in the state
-
One car rolls over in multi-vehicle crash in Jenison