A mostly sunny weekend throughout West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a partly sunny sky today with seasonable temperatures working towards the 40 degree mark this afternoon. More clouds than sunshine for your Saturday, but as high pressure stays in place for the weekend we will continue to have sunshine chances on Sunday.

Each day we will be gaining 3 minutes of daylight as we work through the 3 months of the year where we gain daylight the fastest. Sunday we will have sunrise and sunset times near the respective 8 o’clock hours. Tomorrow also marks the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.

West Michigan will continue to hold on to the sunshine all weekend long until snow shower chances work back into our forecast. Light snow showers are possible both Monday and Tuesday with the higher chance on Tuesday especially along and west of US-131. Cold air works into town for the middle of the work week before we see a warm up with temperatures well above average by the end of the week.