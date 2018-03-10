A mostly sunny weekend throughout West Michigan

Posted 8:09 AM, March 10, 2018, by

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a partly sunny sky today with seasonable temperatures working towards the 40 degree mark this afternoon. More clouds than sunshine for your Saturday, but as high pressure stays in place for the weekend we will continue to have sunshine chances on Sunday.

Each day we will be gaining 3 minutes of daylight as we work through the 3 months of the year where we gain daylight the fastest. Sunday we will have sunrise and sunset times near the respective 8 o’clock hours. Tomorrow also marks the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.

West Michigan will continue to hold on to the sunshine all weekend long until snow shower chances work back into our forecast. Light snow showers are possible both Monday and Tuesday with the higher chance on Tuesday especially along and west of US-131. Cold air works into town for the middle of the work week before we see a warm up with temperatures well above average by the end of the week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s