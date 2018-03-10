Basement fire does $25,000 damage in Portage

Posted 9:47 AM, March 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:53AM, March 10, 2018

PORTAGE, Mich. — A house fire resulted in $25,000 damage early Saturday morning.

The Portage Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the 10600 block of Oakland Drive for a possible structure fire at 3:05 a.m. Saturday. The first arriving unti reported a single-story residential building with smoke showing from the structure.

The Police Division confirmed that all occupants were out of the home.

Crews were able to make an interior attack and located the fire in the basement. The blaze was under control within 20 minutes of receiving the alarm.

Damage was estimated at $25,000. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Portage Fire Marshal.

The Texas Township Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance and Portage Police assisted at the scene. The Oshtemo and Comstock fire departments provided station staffing along with off-duty Portage personnel during the fire.

