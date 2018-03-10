× Battle Creek mom jailed for stabbing son and daughter

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek woman has been jailed for felonious assault after stabbing her son and daughter at midday Saturday.

At 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Battle Creek police responded to a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in the first block of West Burnham. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined there were two victims — a 29-year-old man and his 27-year-old sister.

The victims said that their 46-year-old mother, who does not live at the residence, came over very intoxicated, an argument ensued and the mother pulled a knife from her purse and began to “swing it around.”

The man said that as his mother began swinging the knife she cut his hand. The sister then attempted to grab her mother to stop her from swinging the knife and also was cut on the hand.

The mother dropped the knife when police arrived.

Lifecare ambulance treated and released both victims at the scene.

The 46-year-old mother was taken into custody without incident and is being held on two counts of felonious assault.

The incident remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department.