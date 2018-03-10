Ferris State Moves on to Midwest Region Semifinals

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State men's basketball team topped number eight ranked Ohio Dominican 75-57 on Saturday night to advance to the Midwest Region Semifinals on Sunday.

The Bulldogs will face Lake Superior State in the semifinals in the two teams fourth matchup of the season.

