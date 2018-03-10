× Funeral being held Saturday for victims of the CMU shooting

BROADVIEW, Il. — Friends and family of the parents who died on Central Michigan University’s campus last week will gather this weekend to pay their final respects.

James Eric Davis Sr. and his wife Diva will be laid to rest today nearly one week after they were killed last week Friday in one of the dorms on campus.

Police believe their own son pulled the trigger.

The father, James Sr. – was a beloved officer in Bellview, Illinois and his wife was a flight attendant.

Services for them will be held at 10 a.m. in Broadview Illinois with a funeral service to follow.