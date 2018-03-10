× Lansing Police say body found in Grand River could be missing kayaker

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department says “preliminary indications” suggest a body found in the Grand River is that of a missing Clinton County man.

In a news release, the Lansing Police say officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Willow Avenue around 9:21 a.m. Saturday on a report of a possible body in the river. Officers later located the body submerged in water along the river’s banks near Washington Avenue at Willow Avenue. The Capital Area Dive Team was then called in to recover the body.

Police say it appears to be a white man in his mid-20s, but positive identity cannot be made just yet. The rescue team had been advised on February 27 that a man was ejected into the river after his kayak capsized near the Brenke Fish Ladder. The water level was very high at the time due to heavy rain and melting snow. Crews later found the kayak and a paddle, but no body – until the one spotted Saturday morning.

Lansing Police say the height, weight and clothing suggest the remains could be that of the missing 24-year-old kayaker from Bath, Michigan. The kayaker’s name has not been released.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Ingham County Medical Examiner in an effort to positively identify the person whose body was found, say police.