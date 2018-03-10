New salon opens in Creston neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is now a new place for you to get pampered.

Fuller Hair and Nail Salon opened just this week on Fuller Avenue in the Creston neighborhood.

The salon says their goal is to provide a relaxing experience while making people feel beautiful.

There is a combined 50+ of years of experience in hair and nail design with Fuller Hair owner and hair stylist Julie Pitsch, and nail technician Becky Anible.

You can make an appointment by visiting their Facebook page or by calling them at (616) 450-0868.

