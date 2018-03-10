× Police deal with 3 school threats at Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Three Rivers police have a juvenile in custody after three school threats were received late this week.

The first threat was discovered at Three Rivers High School through the OK2SAY confidential student safety program. That student was removed immediately from the school by police, who interviewed the student and turned the student over to a parent.

During their investigation while school was closed, police then uncovered two more threats of potential school violence.

All three threats were investigated. Two of the threats were considered to be low level, but the third threat was deemed a high-level threat by both police and high school administration.

Three Rivers police executed a search warrant at that student’s residence where they seized weapons and computer technology. Due to the assessed risk level it was decided to use the St. Joseph County Special Response Team. The juvenile student was then apprehended swiftly and safely.

That student has been turned over to the juvenile court system where a mental evaluation will be conducted.

Three Rivers police now believe the threats have been sufficiently contained. Three Rivers students will return to school on Monday.