× Remains of Michigan man killed at Pearl Harbor identified 76 years later

ONTONAGON, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man says his brother’s remains from World War II have been positively identified and will be buried in Michigan.

Lowell Valley of Ontonagon was serving aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Bob Valley of Gladstone says he was informed in January that his brother’s remains have been identified.

Valley, who’s in his 80s, tells The Daily Mining Gazette that he “always thought there was a possibility,” but he didn’t think it would happen in his lifetime.

Valley says his brother’s remains will be buried at a Catholic cemetery in Ontonagon in June or July. The Mining Gazette says at least three people from the Upper Peninsula served on the Oklahoma.

