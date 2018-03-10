Remains of Michigan man killed at Pearl Harbor identified 76 years later

Posted 11:55 AM, March 10, 2018, by

7th December 1941: The newspaper tells of bombing in downtown Honolulu an hour and a half after the attack on Pearl Harbour (Pearl Harbor) by the Japanese airforce. (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images)

ONTONAGON, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man says his brother’s remains from World War II have been positively identified and will be buried in Michigan.

Lowell Valley of Ontonagon was serving aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Bob Valley of Gladstone says he was informed in January that his brother’s remains have been identified.

Valley, who’s in his 80s, tells The Daily Mining Gazette that he “always thought there was a possibility,” but he didn’t think it would happen in his lifetime.

___

Information from: The Daily Mining Gazette, http://www.mininggazette.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s