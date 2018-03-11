A mostly sunny weekend throughout West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly sunny sky today with seasonable temperatures working towards the 40 degree mark this afternoon. High pressure stays in place for the end of the weekend before snow chances work back into our forecast. Don’t forget to spring your clocks forward one hour today. Daylight Saving time kicks off today as we are in the 3 months out of the year where we gain daylight the fastest by about 3 minutes each day.

West Michigan can expect to see some widely scattered light snow showers overnight Sunday into Monday morning mainly north of I-96. Minor accumulation is any at all with light snow flurries to start the work week. A cloudy sky will remain even if areas do not see any snow showers.

We could continue to see scattered snow showers into Tuesday. More of lake effect snow shower set up will begin late Monday and continue into Tuesday. Winds on Tuesday will have the chance to push the possible lake effect snow bands more inland than compared to the lake effect band set up late Monday evening. Minor accumulations expected unless one of the lake effect snow bands sets up in one area and stays there for an amount of time.

West Michigan will have cold air work into town for the middle of the work week before we see a warm up with temperatures well above average by the end of the week. Sunshine will be back to end the work week with rain chances in our weekend forecast. Check back for updated details on the Saint Patrick’s Day holiday next Saturday.