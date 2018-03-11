With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the Midwest Region Finals on Tuesday against Findlay.
Ferris State Men Top Lake Superior State Once Again
-
Ferris State Moves on to Midwest Region Semifinals
-
Ferris State wins fourth straight GLIAC Tournament title
-
Ferris Men Move on to GLIAC Tournament Finals
-
GVSU hammers winless Lake Superior State
-
GVSU knocks of Lake Superior State, setups showdown with Ferris State
-
-
2018 starts with record cold in parts of the Midwest
-
‘Fake news’ and ‘Nothingburger’ are banished words on annual Lake Superior State list
-
Ferris State Men Set Program Win Record
-
GVSU Women End Regular Season With Win at Ferris State
-
Turning to beet juice and beer to address road salt danger
-
-
Ferris State Men Win 11th Straight
-
Extra deer hunting season opens in parts of Montcalm and Ionia counties
-
Ferris State tops Northwood, moves to 22-1