Ferris State Men Top Lake Superior State Once Again

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State men's basketball team beat Lake Superior State 94-71 on Sunday in the Midwest Region Semifinals for the third time this season.

With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the Midwest Region Finals on Tuesday against Findlay.

