Kent City Girls Excited for State Quarterfinals

Posted 11:40 PM, March 11, 2018, by

KENT CITY, Mich. -- The Kent City girl's basketball team is 22-3 and headed to the state quarterfinals on Tuesday against undefeated Pewamo-Westphalia.

The team is young, with three starting freshman, but they are mighty. Coach Scott Carlson saying, "I guess I'm really excited because when you have a good team that not only plays really well together but has great chemistry, those things make the season go smooth and you don't want it to end."

