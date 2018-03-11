Kent City Girls Excited for State Quarterfinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT CITY, Mich. -- The Kent City girl's basketball team is 22-3 and headed to the state quarterfinals on Tuesday against undefeated Pewamo-Westphalia.

The team is young, with three starting freshman, but they are mighty. Coach Scott Carlson saying, "I guess I'm really excited because when you have a good team that not only plays really well together but has great chemistry, those things make the season go smooth and you don't want it to end."