Kids’ Food Basket gets $40,000 donation

Posted 4:21 AM, March 11, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN– Kid’s Food Basket will now be able to give kids in need more sack launches after a big donation from a company right here in West Michigan.

The Perrigo foundation donated $40,000 to help the organization in its mission to feed thousands of kids every day.

The vice president of Perrigo says he did it because he doesn’t want any child going hungry.

Officials say $30,000 will go towards the organization’s sack supper programs in Ottawa and Kent counties.

The other $10,000 will help Kids’ Food Basket on other campaigns throughout the year.

Over the years, Perrigo has donated over $200,000 to the organization with hopes to one day end childhood hunger.

