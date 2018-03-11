× LaughFest 2018’s big opening weekend boasts FUNderwear

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s the big first weekend of LaughFest, a 10-day comedy festival with all kinds of activities throughout West Michigan.

On Sunday, a FUNderwear run was held outside The Knickerbocker with people dressed in underwear and silly outfits for a good cause.

“I look forward to it every year,” said runner Janice Brown. “It’s healing.”

Brown said she’s taken part in the annual FUNderwear Run every single one of the five years that it’s happened. The registration cost of $25-$30 goes toward Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids’ cancer and grief programs for adults and children.

Brown said it’s an organization she stands behind.

“Because Gilda Radner first is my favorite comedian of all time, I saw her when she was on the original Saturday Night Live,” said Brown. “I love the whole concept of laughter being the best medicine. And Gilda when she started this she was a survivor of ovarian cancer, I thought it was so great and I love being a part of it.”

It’s an event everyone can take part in.

“For the first four years it was a 5K [run], this year it’s like .6 of a mile,” said Tisha Wilson, FUNderwear costume judge. “It’s something the whole family can do.”

For more information on LaughFest events, click here. To learn how to get involved with Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, click here.